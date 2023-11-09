LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A major development project is about to get underway in Lancaster County.

Pleasant View Communities is getting ready for its Hoffer Farm project. It’ll introduce a cultural center for interactions and learning, a full-service teaching kitchen, and a new home for the Manheim Community Library.

It will be built on North Penryn Road, across from Pleasant View’s campus. The main purpose is to get the local crowd in with the broader Manheim area.

“Living well and aging well is a part of being a broader community,” president and CEO of Pleasent View Communities Jonathan Hollinger said. “To do that sometimes you have to create space for ways to give back ways to learn new things ways to experience new hobbies and we believe that that should be shared not just with our residences but with the broader community.”

There has been $6.6 million dollars pledged to the $8.6 million first phase of the project.