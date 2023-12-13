LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A locally owned brewery recently unveiled its new German-style beer pub in Lancaster County.

The new BierHall Brewing (pronounced ‘Beer Hall’) is owned and operated by two brothers named Jim and Chris Rommel, who were both born and raised in Lancaster County, PA.

Jim says that about a decade ago, his brother Chris received brewing training in Germany and has since continued to hone his craft back here in the States. Together, the brothers’ new BierHall Brewing location in Lancaster offers a wide variety of German-style brews, such as Ale’s, Stouts, Lagers, and more!

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In addition to their personally brewed beers, the new BierHall Brewing also features a full food menu for guests to enjoy as well.

“We serve a mix of German-American bar food, like our schnitzel and potato pancakes, which we make in-house,” Jim added.

Courtesy of Nathan Cox Photography

Courtesy of Nathan Cox Photography

Courtesy of Nathan Cox Photography

BierHall Brewing made its official debut back on Saturday, November 18 at their first-ever space on 1703 New Holland Pike. According to Jim, the new location showcases a 10-barrel brewing system, in addition to a 2,700-square-foot dining space that can accommodate about 150 guests at a time.

The inside of the establishment also boasts large, German-made beer hall tables, which Jim says helps to create a “German feel” on the inside of the newly renovated space, while also creating a communal environment for its guests as well.

BierHall Brewing’s hours of operation are currently:

Mondays // 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Wednesdays – Fridays // 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturdays // 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sundays // 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

It is important to note that Jim says he and his brother may consider expanding their hours of operation in the future to include lunch service during the weekdays.

“[Opening BierHall Brewing] feels fantastic,” Jim said. “It has been a crazy ride to get here. We had about two years of property searching.”

“It was real nice finding a place at home [in Lancaster]. This is a great market for this kind of business! There is a high standard here and we are hoping to meet it.”

Since their November 2023 grand opening, the Rommel brothers have created about 28 new jobs at their pub.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.