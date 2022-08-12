LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health is reportedly treating cases of monkeypox. These are the first monkeypox cases confirmed in Lancaster County and in the Midstate.

According to abc27 media partner LNP/LancasterOnline, a spokesperson for LGH says the health system is evaluating and treating current and suspected cases of the virus, but the numbers are low.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

WellSpan Health also says it has seen cases of monkeypox but didn’t specify where.

According to the CDC, more than 9,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported in the United States so far this year.