MANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Manor Township Police say that a motorcyclist has died after a Saturday night accident in Lancaster County.

The crash between a car and a motorcycle occurred in the area of Seitz and Manor Church roads, police confirmed.

The incident took place around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.