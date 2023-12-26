LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A motorcyclist was pulled out from underneath a vehicle and rushed to the hospital in Lancaster County after a crash Monday.

Lititz Borough Police were called to the 300 block of North Broad Street around 1:47 p.m. for a crash with entrapment and found the motorcyclist trapped underneath a passenger car.

The rider was transported to the hospital for treatment to their non-life threatening injuries, police say. No one else was hurt.

Photo of crash at 300 block of North Broad Street in Lititz, via borough police

According to a preliminary investigation, police say that two passenger cars and the motorcycle were all involved in the crash. The motorcyclist was heading northbound on Broad Street Road before hitting the other two cars that were going south.

Police did not say if alcohol, drugs, or if speeding was a factor in the crash as they are still investigating.

Anyone with any information about the crash is asked to contact police at 717-626-6393.