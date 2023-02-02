NEW HOLLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – A multi-vehicle crash has closed a road in Lancaster County.

According to New Holland Police, the three-vehicle crash happened in the vicinity of N. Railroad Ave. at Linden Grove Road in Earl Township.

New Holland Police and emergency services are at the scene and say it remains active.

Traffic is currently being rerouted and drivers are being asked to plan accordingly.

Police say an update will be provided once the road is opened.

The conditions of those involved in the crash are unknown at this time.