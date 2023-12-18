(WHTM) — Multiple crews are on the scene of a hotel explosion in Lancaster County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the fire is at the Bird-in-hand Family Inn, located at 2740 Old Philadelphia Pike, in Leacock Township.

State Police say they were notified of the explosion at about 2:36 a.m and that there was heavy fire and smoke conditions when first responders arrived.

Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshals and the State Police Lancaster Criminal Investigation

Unit are currently on scene investigating.