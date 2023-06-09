LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating an incident involving shots fired in Lancaster.

According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, on Thursday, June 8 at around 9:28 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Fourth Street for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived on the scene they were able to find multiple shell casings in the area.

Officers also found that multiple homes and cars were damaged within the block. Police say there were no injuries as a result of the incident and do not believe this was a random act of violence, saying that the shots were intended for a specific target.

The Lancaster Bureau of Police says they currently do not have anyone in custody related to this investigation. The investigation is active and ongoing, and they encourage anyone with information related to this investigation to contact Detective Austin Krause at 717-735-3416