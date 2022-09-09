LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A North Carolina man convicted of sexually abusing four children in Lancaster was sentenced Tuesday to 36-72 years in prison, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Angel Merced, 53, was found guilty of three counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, seven counts of aggravated indecent assault, four counts of indecent assault, and four counts of corruption of minors, the district attorney’s office reports.

The victims were between 6 and 12 years old, and the abuse took place between 2007 and 2009 at homes on S. Lime and S. Duke streets, according to the district attorney’s office.

An investigation into the case began after one of the victims wrote something about being abused in a school notebook and an adult read it and reported it.

YWCA Lancaster runs a 24-hour sexual assault hotline that can be reached at 717-392-7273 and can help connect individuals with free counseling and therapy services.