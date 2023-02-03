LANCASTER Pa. (WHTM) — New cases of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) have been confirmed in two bird flocks in Lancaster County.

According to the USDA, Lancaster County has two cases of the flu as of Feb. 1. One case was found to be affecting a commercial duck farm, with over 32,000 birds affected. The other case was found at a poultry farm which is affecting 3,000 birds.

These two cases are the first avian flu cases of the year in the Midstate.

According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, symptoms of the disease in birds include lack of energy, swelling of various body parts, diarrhea, nasal discharge, coughing, sneezing, reduced egg production, and abnormal eggs.