LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A new, independently owned bakery that specializes in traditional bagels, called Two Poodles Bakery, is now open in Lancaster.

Two Poodles Bakery is owned and operated by Bill Weber, and officially had its grand opening on North Prince Street last Friday, March 3. Though this is Weber’s first retail store front, the self proclaimed “bagel enthusiast” has been baking and selling traditional bagels in the Midstate for the past four years.

According to Weber, he first began offering his bagels at the York Market back in Feb. 2019, and shortly after in Sept. 2019, he started selling at the Broad Street Market in Harrisburg.

“I have just always had a passion for high quality bagels,” Weber stated. “So that is why I started baking.”

Currently, the new Two Poodles Bakery has a simple, easy-to-follow food menu, which consists of:

Seven different kinds of hand-made bagels

Two kinds of donuts

Six types of bagel breakfast sandwiches

If you would like to see the full Two Poodles Bakery menu, you can click here!

“We make our bagels traditionally, they are hand made, and we take no shortcuts,” Weber said. “Our bagels are close to a New York style bagel.”

Currently, the new Two Poodles Bakery is a grab-and-go establishment, though his could change in the upcoming future. According to Weber, he hopes to begin offer outdoor seating outback of the bakery in the warmer months, in addition to offering online orders once he grows his current staff of three.

If you are interested in applying for a full time or part time position at the new Two Poodles Bakery, you can contact the owners on the contact page of their website.

Two Poodles Bakery is located on 228 N. Prince Street, and their hours of operation are:

Wednesdays – Sundays // 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“It’s awesome [opening Two Poodles Bakery] and it is a dream come true,” Weber exclaimed. “It’s something new and fresh in Lancaster.”