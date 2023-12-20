LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A new fitness center that is designed specifically for children will soon make its debut in Lancaster.

A Texas-based franchise named KidStrong, which is focused on supporting “whole-child development”, will soon be opening a new location in Lancaster on 2963 Columbia Avenue.

Their new fitness facility will occupy a 3,000-square-foot space and will be capable of hosting about 10 to 15 children per class. Eventually, the new location hopes to have upwards of 300 to 500 new kid members.

According to KidStrong, their new facility will offer morning and evening fitness classes for children ages 11 and under. These classes will be geared to support the company’s three main pillars: Physical, Brain, and Character Development.

Each of their fitness classes will be led by a team of two coaches, and the classes will consist of a 45-minute science-based structured program. Upon opening the new KidStrong facility, the company expects to hire between 9 and 12 professional coaches and they are currently still hiring.

In addition to their structured fitness programs, KidStrong also offers opportunities to host children’s parties as well.

The new Lancaster location is owned and operated by Steve Egan, and it is expected to open in early February 2024.

To learn more about KidStrong and what they have to offer, you can click here.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.