ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A Rhode Island-based name-brand discount retail store is opening a new location in Elizabethtown this weekend.

The store, Ocean State Job Lot, offers a wide variety of discounted name-brand items, such as:

Household supplies

Clothes

Health and beauty supplies

Seasonal items

Kitchen supplies and a lot more

“We’ve got everything you need for every day of every season,” Ocean State Job Lot says on its website. “And you will always get more for your money at Ocean State Job Lot!”

According to a recent Facebook post, the new Ocean State Job Lot is set to open its doors on Saturday, March 11 at 9 a.m.

In celebration of its grand opening, Ocean State Job Lot is going to have food trucks, face paintings, and giveaways available for any guests that attend between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. According to Ocean State Job Lot, the first 50 people to arrive will get a $25 Ocean State Job Lot gift card for free.

The new store is located at 1605 South Market Street.

According to their website, Ocean State Job Lot first opened in 1977 and since then has grown to have over 150 store locations across New England, New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.