DOWNTOWN LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — A locally owned, gluten-free bakery will soon be opening its doors in Lancaster County

The new gluten-free bakery, called Erica Joy Bakes, will soon make its official debut in its first-ever brick-and-mortar space in downtown Lititz. The new bakery is owned and operated by a Central Pennsylvania native named Erica Johnson who has been baking gluten-free treats for the past 10 to 12 years.

According to Johnson, she first started baking gluten-free sweets for her husband after he realized that gluten may be the reason for his upset stomach.

“My husband noticed that he wasn’t feeling good after eating things I made that had wheat in them, so I started baking some of his favorite sweets – except this time without the gluten,” Johnson explained.

Although she initially began by baking her gluten-free treats for her husband, friends, and family – in May of 2021, Johnson got her kitchen certified which allowed her to begin selling her baked goods wholesale.

Shortly after in the Summer of 2022, she began offering her gluten free treats at a variety of markets in the area such as the Lititz Spring Farmers Market and the Manor Market in Millersville.

Recently, Johnson announced that she acquired a brick-and-mortar storefront, located on 77 East Main Street in Lititz. This space was previously occupied by The Sugar Whipped Bakery, which officially closed its doors back on December 23.

Erica Joy Bakes is going to primarily be a grab-and-go establishment. According to Johnson, the new location will offer a wide variety of gluten-free baked goods, alongside an array of vegan/dairy-free products as well.

Some of her baked goods will include items such as Scones, Biscotti, Cookies, Muffins, Cinnamon Rolls, Cakes, Pies, and a lot more! To check out what other baked goods the new Erica Joy Bakes will have to offer, you can click here.

Additionally, Johnson says that she will also do special orders for customers upon request.

Erica Joy Bakes is going to be making its Midstate debut by the end of January or early February 2024. Upon opening, the new establishment’s hours of operation are expected to be:

Wednesdays – Saturdays // 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“[Opening the bakery] is super exciting – we love downtown Lititz,” Johnson added. “This is something that I have thought and dreamed about doing for a long time.”

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.