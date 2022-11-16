EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Dutch Way Farm Market officially opened a new location in Ephrata on Oct. 26, 2022, according to owner Jordan Snader.

Hoover Building Specialists started ‘heavy’ renovations on the new Ephrata location back in the Spring of 2022, according to Snader. The new store is approximately 45,000 square feet and will double as a grocery store and a cafe – offering specialty coffee drinks, soups, paninis, and their signature ice cream & milkshakes.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

With the addition of the new Ephrata location, Dutch Way Farm Market now has five total locations around Central Pa., the other four locations are:

Myerstown (market & restaurant) – 649 E. Lincoln Ave., Rt. 422 East

Schaefferstown (market & restaurant) – 2495 Stiegel Pike, Schaefferstown

GAP (market & restaurant) – 365 Rt. 41, Gap

GAP (hardware store) – 107 Pine Creek Dr., Gap

Dutch Way Farm Market was established in 1972 and according to Snader, in total, they now own three family restaurants/markets, the new cafe/market, and a Dutch Way hardware store.

According to Dutch Way Farm Market’s website, their hours of operation for all their locations are:

Store hours: Monday – Saturday 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Monday – Saturday 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Restaurant hours: Monday – Saturday 6 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Hardware store hours: Monday – Friday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The new Dutch Way Farm Market in Ephrata is located at 1125 S. State St., Ephrata. This location is right next to Good’s Store, off Rothsville Road.