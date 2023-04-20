ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A new self-owned deli will be officially opening its doors this weekend.

The Spot Hometown Deli is owned and operated by Pittsburgh native Kristin Cunningham, who first moved to the Midstate with her husband back in 2018. According to Cunningham, this will become the first business she’s ever owned and operated, and she is determined to make her business a place where struggling individuals can find work and get back on their feet.

“We want to provide job opportunities for individuals who may have difficulty finding a job, whether they are in recovery or are reentering society,” Cunningham said. “We fell in love with this E-Town community, and we just want to give back to the community as a whole.

The new 1,800-square-foot deli will offer a wide selection of meats and cheeses, in addition to offering house-made food items like soups, sandwiches, salads, fruit salads, pasta salads, potato salads, snacks, and more. According to Cunningham, sandwiches and salads can be picked from a menu list of options, or customers can build their own.

It should be noted that The Spot Hometown Deli will also be providing vegetarian and non-vegetarian soups daily. The new deli will also offer breakfast options on Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Currently, the new deli has created 11 jobs in the area, but they are still hoping to hire a few more employees. If you are interested in applying you can either pick up an application on-site or send the owners a message on their Facebook page.

Upon its grand opening, The Spot Hometown Deli’s hours of operation will be:

Mondays – Thursdays // 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fridays // 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturdays // 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sundays // 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“It has been a little stressful, but we are excited [about opening],” Cunningham said. “We had wonderful support from the E-Town Chamber of Commerce, the E-Town Rotary Club, LIV E-Town, and from the members of Trinity Full Gospel Chapel.”

The Spot Hometown Deli is slated to have its grand opening on Saturday, April 22.