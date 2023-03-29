EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — A new independent pharmacy has officially opened its doors at the former location of Royer Pharmacy in Ephrata.

The newly opened Ephrata Pharmacy is owned and operated by Sai Vuyyuru, who has owned multiple pharmacy locations over the past 12 years.

According to the pharmacy manager Nick Chigurupati, the new 2,000-square-foot pharmacy offers an array of services for the local community, such as:

Retail section with a variety of vitamins, supplements, and medical supplies

Same day hand delivery of medications (Free of charge)

Automatic coupon searching for cheaper drug prices

Immunizations and more!

“One of the big differences between us and other chain pharmacies is that we accept all insurances, and we actually pick up the phone when you call,” Chigurupati said.

Though the new Ephrata Pharmacy opened its doors back on Thursday, March 2, they still plan to hold an official grand opening ceremony sometime next month.

The Ephrata Pharmacy is located on 4 E. Main Street and their hours of operation are:

Mondays – Fridays // 9a.m. to 6p.m.

Saturdays // 9a.m. to 1p.m.

“It feels food to finally be opened up, and the community is making this such a positive experience,” Chigurupati said. “It feels great.”

According to abc27’s media partner LNP/Lancaster Online, the former Royer Pharmacy closed all of its store locations back in March 2020, and then sold its customer list to CVS.