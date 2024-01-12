LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – After a 17-year-old teenager with Down syndrome went missing last week in Pittsburgh, state senator Wayne Fontana (D-Allegheny) is now pushing for a Purple Alert system.

The Purple Alert would notify police and the public about a missing person with a cognitive disability.

Alerts can be sent out like an Amber Alert, as a text sent out in a mass wave.

“If we can widen the area of notice it makes sense,” Sen. Fontana said.

“I would’ve been up and down every street in Lancaster and I think a lot of other people probably would have said ‘let’s go to Lancaster and look for this teenager’ like the situation that happened in Pittsburgh,” Christine Hewitt, the site coordinator for Gigi’s Playhouse, said.

Gigi’s Playhouse in Lancaster provides programming and support for people with Down syndrome and their families.

Florida implemented a Purple Alert system on Jul. 1, 2022. Its system is for adults 18 and up. The state has a separate alert system for children.

So far, it’s had 350 total Purple Alerts. 330 of them have been resolved, and eight are still active.

Electronic road signs have been vital in spreading the word in the Sunshine State.

“Let’s say in Tampa they are heading on I-75 North towards Ocala, we can light up certain areas of the highway for them if we know the direction. Otherwise, we will just light up that region,” Kandace Zachary with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.

It could be a nice tool to have in Pennsylvania says Hewitt.

“Having an alert like that would be so beneficial to have people be more aware and also it could really bring the community together,” Hewitt said.