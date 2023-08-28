LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A young Midstate entrepreneur will soon unveil her first-ever specialty drink trailer named Noel’s Cafe.

The new Noel’s Cafe is owned and operated by Erica Shonk who is native to the Mount Joy area. According to Shonk, she recently graduated from Harrisburg Area Community College with a degree in Business Management back in Spring. Her goal is to soon unveil her first-ever mobile specialty drink cafe.

Shonk’s dream to open her own mobile cafe began years ago, when she started working at various other food trucks around the area.

“I had previously worked with other food trucks and I really enjoyed doing that,” Shonk said. “I remember thinking that I really loved doing this, but I wanted to try to make it my own thing. I just love coffee and being able to serve people!”

The inspiration behind the new Noel’s Cafe is something very personal to Shonk – every part of the business is a reflection of her appreciation for her loved ones. According to Shonk, the reason she named her new business “Noel’s” is because it is her middle name, which is special to her since her middle name is her father’s name spelled backward.

“My dad has just helped me so much along this journey, so I just wanted to name [my business] something meaningful to me,” Shonk explained.

In addition to the new business’s name, Shonk also made sure to pay tribute to her other close friends and family. According to Shonk, the new floral logo for Noel’s Cafe was designed by a close friend of hers from Germany. The logo is comprised of Shonk’s family members’ favorite things, such as flowers, butterflies, and birds.

Owner of Noel’s Cafe, Erica Shonk

The new Noel’s cafe will feature a vast menu of specialty coffees, teas, lemonades, and smoothies. In addition to the drinks, Shonk also plans on offering a variety of locally made baked goods from M&A Sweet Treats, such as muffins, cinnamon rolls, donuts, cookies, and more!

To check out the full drink menu for Noel’s Cafe, you can click here.

According to Shonk, once she begins serving customers out of her new trailer, she will predominantly be focusing her attention on the Lancaster County area. Noel’s Cafe will offer catering opportunities and provide service at different events and festivals.

“I am excited [to open] – I feel really confident in [Noel’s Cafe],” Shonk stated. “With the support from my family and my food truck friends, I am pretty much ready to go!”

The new Noel’s Cafe will hold its grand opening on Sunday, September 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the cafe trailer will be parked at 16 Sarah Lane in Mount Joy.

According to Shonk, she hopes to eventually expand and open another Noel’s Cafe trailer in the future. She may also look into a permanent parking location to provide drive-thru services as well.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.