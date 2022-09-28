LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A new choice for health care in the Midstate that has been two and a half years in the making.

On Monday, Oct. 3, The new Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center will welcome its first patients.

“Whether you’re greeted by Barb the greeter, or you encounter Helen who is cleaning your floors, or you are treated by Laura in the ER, you will find that each of the members here is really dedicated to serving the community,” Chief Operating Officer Dr. Claire Mooney said.

Penn State Health spent $375 million on the 132-bed 341,000-square-foot hospital, which is located at DState Road and Harrisburg Pike.

“One of the things that distinguish us is it’s easily accessible even from the most distant regions of Lancaster county, everything is the major highway to get here,” President of Medical Staff Michael Reihart said.

Bringing healthcare closer that is the vision behind this new, state-of-the-art building. Delivering primary, specialty, and acute care all in one place.

Everything from imaging and lab services to surgical capabilities to a helipad.

You don’t have the drive the whole way to Hershey. You can come here. You can have your operation. You can be hospitalized if you have a medical emergency 7 days a week,” Reihart said.

This addition comes at a time when many health systems are struggling to keep up with demand.

“We know that everyone has been burdened in emergency medicine with high patient volumes and now we give Lancaster County a new opportunity for a new health system,” Reihart added.