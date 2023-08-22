LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new report has created a goal for the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank: Fighting hunger in Lancaster County.

Nearly 10% of people in Lancaster County experience food insecurity and researchers say this report does not only address why, but it also shows what to do about it.

The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank partnered with a coalition of other groups called Hunger-Free Lancaster County, spending over a year on this community hunger mapping report.

Some of the major findings include that children and communities of color are most likely to experience food insecurity. Food pantries are the first line of defense but can do more to reduce barriers like income and document requirements.

The report focuses on other solutions as well, such as how food pantries and their pantries and their partners can work together to reach more people, As well as how to help people access government benefits and advocate for policies like expanding the child tax credit and ending work requirements for federal programs like SNAP.

“We are not under any illusions that this will be able to eliminate very low food security in a short period of time. This will take a long period of work. Along with sustained and systemic investments of the federal and state levels,” Zach Zook of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank said.

The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank said the next step is to keep tracking this data while they work on those solutions and update their findings in real time. They also plan to expand research to other counties in the Midstate.