EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Construction of a new Turkey Hill with an anchored pizza restaurant recently wrapped up in Lancaster County.

The recent construction of the new Turkey Hill, with an anchored Sbarro pizza restaurant, was accomplished by Horst Construction, who was the general contractor for the project. According to a spokesperson at EG America, they first broke ground on the project back on June 13, 2022.

The newly constructed, 8,000-square-foot space will feature an extensive food service area offering hot pizza, sandwiches, and more. Additionally, the new Turkey Hill will have a full coffee bar, with hot and iced options.

It should also be noted that the new, anchored Sbarro location will offer a full menu as well.

According to Horst Construction’s website, the new Turkey Hill site is also equipped with 16 gas pumps and a drive-thru bay for food service.

“This is the first Turkey Hill to open in 2023, and we couldn’t be more excited to expand our presence in Lancaster, where Turkey Hill was first founded,” President of EG America Caroline Taitelbaum said. “We’re sure guests will love our newest location for their favorite snacks, food offerings and Farmhouse Blend coffee. With Sbarro on the premises, this location serves as a convenient destination for the Lancaster community.”

The new Turkey Hill is open 24 hours a day and is located on 257 Centerville Road.