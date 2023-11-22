LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) –No charges will be filed after a three-year-old died from an accidental shooting at a Lancaster County campground.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, the parents of the child will not face any criminal charges after the child accidentally fatally shot himself at the Tucquan Park Family Campground in Martic Township on Oct. 20.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“This mistake in judgment ultimately led to the child’s death but did not rise to the level of a criminal act based upon the nature and intent of the circumstances,” The DA’s Office said in a statement.

Troopers were called for a report of a 3-year-old child shot in the head at the campground just after 5:30 p.m. An investigation discovered that the shooting happened shortly after the family arrived, according to the DA’s Office.

The father was setting up a tow-behind camper and went to his truck to grab a phone charger so he could play music outside and his 9mm firearm so he could store it inside the camper.

When there was no music playing outside, the dad put his gun down on a table to go turn on the speakers. He heard a loud “pop” when he bent down to turn them on, just a few steps away from the placed gun.

The child was found dead at the scene with an accidental gunshot wound to his left eye. The gun was found unholstered next to the child who was running around inside the camper during the time of the shooting.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Here, the father failed to perceive the risk present when he briefly placed the holstered firearm down with the intention of immediately returning to secure it in another room while the child was seemingly preoccupied with running around the camper,” The DA’s Office said.

The firearm was owned legally by the father and there was no indication that there were any drugs or alcohol used.