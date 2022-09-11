LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT announced that Norfolk Southern Railroad Company plans to perform work on the railroad crossing on North Broad Street, also known as Route 501 IN Lititz, Lancaster County.

According to a release, Route 501 will be closed between Kleine Street and North Lane from Monday, Sept. 12 to Friday, Sept. 16.

A passenger car detour will be in place using Front Street, Oak Street, and 2nd Avenue. A detour got larger trucks will be in place utilizing Owl Hill Road, Pierson Road, Clay Road, and East Newport Road. Detour routes will be posted with signage. Temporary parking restrictions on East Front Street will be realized. Affected residents will be notified.

Below is the map of the detour that will be in place.