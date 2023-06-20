LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Commission (NLCRPD) has announced they have selected a new Chief of Police.

Lt. Josh Kilgore has been announced as the successor to Chief David Steffen. Steffen is planning to retire in August 2023.

Kilgore is a Lititz native and a 1991 graduate of Wawarick High School and graduated from the Montgomery County Municipal Police Academy in 1993. In 1997, Kilgore moved back to Lancaster and was employed by the Warwick Township Police Department until it was merged with Penn and Clay Township’s departments to become the NLCRPD in 2012.

Kilgore was part of the Lancaster Special Emergency Response Team until he resigned in 2019. Kilgore had numerous specialized training assignments and participated in or led numerous team missions for barricades, high-risk warrants, and hostage crisis events.

Kilgore also serves on the executive board of the Lancaster County Chiefs of Police Association.