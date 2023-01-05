LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — If you receive a call from the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department’s agency number, be cautious.

The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department is warning the community of a scammer that has spoofed the agency phone number from the police department.

If you receive a call from 717-733-0965, proceed with caution. If a police officer is trying to reach you, police say that they will clearly identify themselves with Regional Police specifics.

The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department is asking that you call their office if you encounter a spam call from their number.

You can call the police department at 717-733-0965, or you can call Lancaster County Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913. Tips can also be submitted through Crimewatch.