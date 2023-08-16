LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department has sworn in a new police chief.

Back on August 10, Joshua Kilgore was sworn in by Chairman Keith Martin as the department’s chief of police. The ceremony was attended by local residents, family, and friends of Chief Kilgore at the Warwick Township Municipal Building.

Kilgore was announced as the successor to Chief David Steffen. Steffen retired this month.

Kilgore was part of the Lancaster Special Emergency Response Team until he resigned in 2019. Kilgore had numerous specialized training assignments and participated in or led numerous team missions for barricades, high-risk warrants, and hostage crisis events.

Kilgore also serves on the executive board of the Lancaster County Chiefs of Police Association.