EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, Feb. 23, around 7:46 p.m. Ephrata Police Department and Ephrata Fire Department were dispatched to a building fire in the Ephrata Borough.

The building fire occurred at 2 E. Locust Street – upon arrival, first responders found a garage that was engulfed in flames. According to Ephrata Police Department, the flames from the fire also scorched nearby apartment buildings.

Nobody was injured as a result of the fire.

According to Ephrata Police Department, three families that resided in a nearby apartment building were displaced due to damages to electric service lines and electric meters that were melted by the fire.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a teen was recklessly playing with a lighter and aerosol can. According to the Ephrata Police Department, this is what subsequently started the fire after setting contents within the garage on fire.

The investigation into the matter continues at this time.

abc27 News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.