MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WHTM) — Congressman Lloyd Smucker and other officials celebrated a late World War II veteran by naming the Mount Joy, Lancaster post office after him.

The World War II veteran, Harold Billow served in the army during WWII and was the last known survivor of the Malmedy massacre during the Battle of the Bulge.

Billow was one of 120 American soldiers who were captured by the S.S. Waffen. As they began shooting, Billow fell down and laid still and then ran to safety.

Last May 2022, at the age of 99, Billow passed away.