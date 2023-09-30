LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster City Bureau of Police is actively investigating a homicide that occurred during the early morning hours on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Officers from the Lancaster City Bureau of Police said they were dispatched around 1:19 a.m. to the 900 block of South Duke Street for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers said they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. Police then said the man was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Detectives said they are actively working on the investigation and from their findings, they also said there appears to be no danger to the public.

Anyone with information concerning this investigation is encouraged to contact the Lancaster City Bureau of Police at 717- 735-3300.