LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Police arrested one person who was allegedly involved in shots fired incident on Tuesday, Feb. 14. near the Park City Center mall complex.

According to police, officers responded to Shogun Steakhouse located at 680 Park City Center and began speaking to witnesses. When officers arrived they found a single shell casing in front of the restaurant. According to police, witnesses said that only one shot was fired before to the suspect left the scene in a burgundy Mercury Sable.

Officers then spoke with two victims, both of which were not shot, who said that the suspect, Jarvis Jamison, allegedly pistol-whipped one of them, causing the gun to discharge once.

Officers then conducted an investigation and found that the vehicle was parked in the 600 block of North Lime Street. Police traced the suspect’s vehicle to an apartment in the block and arrested Jamison without incident.

Police found a loaded .45 Caliber Springfield XD 45, which was previously reported lost by its owner, inside the apartment during a “consent search,” according to a police report.

Jamison has been charged with: