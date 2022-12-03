WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person is dead after an early morning crash occurred in Lancaster County on Saturday.

According to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, the crash occurred in the area of Prospect Road near Garfield Road in West Hempfield Township, Lancaster County during the early morning hours.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The office has confirmed that a man died due to the crash and that he was pronounced dead on the scene.

The coroner also told abc27 that there is no other information being released at this time.