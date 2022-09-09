COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police has released details of a fatal crash that occurred on the morning of Friday, Sept. 9.

According to a release, the crash occurred at around 8:49 a.m. The release stated that a car driven by a man from Oxford attempted to make a left turn onto Kirkwood Pike from Noble Road. He was struck by a tractor-trailer driven by a man from Gap, who was traveling north on Kirkwood Pike.

It was determined that the driver of the car failed to yield to oncoming traffic prior to attempting a left turn.

The driver of the car was transported to Lancaster General Hospital in critical condition. He would later succumb to his injuries and was pronounced dead at Lancaster General.

The driver of the truck is only suspected of minor injury.