PARADISE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A two-vehicle accident occurred on Friday at around 7:55 a.m. at the intersection of White Oak Road and Route 896 in Paradise Township.

The Lancaster County Coroner responded to the scene and pronounced Nicolas Dewey, 47, dead with the time of death being 8:42 a.m.

Dewey was the driver of one of the vehicles in the accident.

The coroner conducted a physical assessment of Dewey at the scene and revealed evidence of trauma.

An autopsy will be scheduled at a later time.