EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person was killed after a crash occurred in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County on Saturday, July 22.

Police say that the crash occurred at the intersection of Old Philadelphia Pike and Greenfield Road just after 6 p.m.

According to East Lampeter Township Police and the Lancaster County Coroner’s office, the crash involved a motorcycle and a pickup truck. The driver of the motorcycle, identified as 22-year-old Cristian Cintora Murillo of Chester County, died at the scene due to his injuries.

The Lancaster County Coroner stated that Murillo died due to multiple traumatic injuries and that the manner of his death has been ruled an accident.

The crash is still under investigation at this time.