EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster County say that a pedestrian was killed after a crash occurred on Saturday, Sept. 2.

According to the East Lampeter Township Police Department, officers responded to the first block of Pitney Road at 11:13 p.m. for a report of a person struck by a car. The pedestrian was identified as a 74-year-old man from Lancaster.

Police say that the 74-year-old man was struck in the southbound lane by a gray 2009 Acura TSX, driven by a 34-year-old man, who is also from Lancaster.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital where he later died due to his injuries. The road was closed for about two hours after the incident and reopened at 1:10 a.m.

Police said that a crash reconstruction is ongoing at this time.