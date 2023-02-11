EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person has died after they were involved in a crash on Friday, Feb. 10 on Route 30 westbound in Lancaster County.

East Hempfield Township Police say at 10:30 p.m., officers, along with fire and EMS personnel, were dispatched to the area of Route 30 west and Centerville Road for a report of a single-vehicle crash with entrapment.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found a 2005 Honda Pilot on its roof in the westbound lane of traffic. The only person in the vehicle was a 50 year old man from Mountvile. He was found deceased inside the car, police noted.

A witness to the crash stated that the car was traveling west on Route 30 when it left the right side of the roadway for unknown reasons and proceeded up the roadside embankment. It then overturned multiple times before coming back down the embankment where it then came to a rest.

The roadway remained closed during the duration of the investigation as the Lancaster County Collison Reconstruction Unit was requested. The road then reopened around 3 a.m. on Saturday.

The investigation into the crash remains active, anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact East Hempfield Twp. Police Sgt. J.D. Sandman at 717-898-3103.