COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — One person has died after a shooting occurred in Columbia, Lancaster County on Wednesday, Nov 30.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of North Second Street for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they located two victims. The first victim had first aid rendered and was transported to an area hospital.

The other victim was found dead on the scene.

Police state that witnesses reported at least one suspect fled the scene heading east on Ave. F. towards North Third Street.

Anyone with information should reach out to Det. Matt Leddy at (717) 684-7735.