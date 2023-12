SALISBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – One person is dead after an accident in Lancaster County that occurred around 9 a.m. on Sunday.

PSP was dispatched to Old Philadelphia Pike in Salisbury Township for a crash that sent four to the hospital and one death.

The coroner was called to the hospital.

There is no word on the condition of the others who were injured.

Police are investigating the accident.