LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Bureau of Police is investigating a shooting that took place on Friday, Dec. 9

According to police, at 11:34 p.m. officers responded to a report of gunshots being fired from the area of Ruby Street and Prangely Avenue. When officers arrived on the scene, they located a deceased man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers also found a blood trail leading into a residence in the 400 block of Ruby Street. The residence was checked and officers located a boy who had also been shot multiple times. The boy was alive and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The boy’s injuries are not life-threatening and he is in stable condition at this time.

The identity of the man who died is not being released at this time pending notification of next of kin.

Lancaster Police Detectives also responded to the location to identify witnesses and process the crime scene. Police state that the crime scene is large and includes both public areas and a private residence.

Lancaster City residents may encounter blocked streets and areas that are not currently accessible to the public. The Bureau asks for patience as Evidence Technicians process the scene.

At this time, this does not appear to have been a random act of violence and there is no increased danger to the public.