WASHINGTON BORO, Pa. (WHTM) — One man was injured after a boat explosion occurred in Washington Boro, Lancaster County during the evening hours of Friday, March 17.

Photo Courtesy of Blue Rock Fire Rescue-907

According to officials with the Blue Rock Fire Rescue Station 907, the explosion occurred around 10:30 p.m. on the Susquehanna River along Water Street in Washington Boro.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire and set up an area to help soak up any remaining fuel from floating downstream. Crews were on the scene for between two and a half to three hours, according to officials.

One person suffered burns from the explosion and was transported to a local hospital for his injuries, according to Blue Rock Fire Rescue. The cause of the incident is not yet known at this time.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commison is investigating the explosion at this time.