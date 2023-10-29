WEST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police were on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in West Earl Township, Lancaster County which occurred during the evening hours of Saturday, Oct. 28.

An officer with the West Earl Township Police Department said the call came in at 8:48 p.m. and told abc27 that the crash occurred on the 4200 block of Oregon Pike and Newport Road.

Police said that a motorcyclist was ‘severely injured’ and is in the hospital at this time.

Police also said that Oregon Pike was closed for hours and then re-opened around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The officer said no injuries were reported from the other vehicle. West Earl Township police are investigating the crash.