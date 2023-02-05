EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire has injured one person in Lancaster County.

According to an officer with the East Lampeter Township Police Department, fire crews responded to a mobile home fire Saturday night in the township around 7:50 p.m.

The officer tells abc27 that units responded to the 700 block of Sherry Lane. The only occupant of the home was transported to the hospital with burn injuries.

At this time, we do not know the severity of their injuries.

The State Police Fire Marshal is investigating and the scene was cleared before 10 p.m. Saturday evening.