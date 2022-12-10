RAPHO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Myerstown was seriously injured after a crash in Rapho Township on Friday, Dec. 9.

According to police, officers with the Manheim Borough Police were dispatched at 3:44 p.m. to the intersection of Lebanon Road, also known as Route 72, and Cider Press Road for a motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Preliminary investigative efforts and witness statements indicated that a motorcycle operated by a 64-year-old man from Myerstown entered the intersection after passing a stopped vehicle that was stopped at a posted stop sign.

The pass occurred on the shoulder of the roadway making the motorcycle not visible to another vehicle operated by a 61-year-old man who was coming across the intersection as the motorcycle attempted a left turn.

The 64-year-old man was taken to a local hospital. At this time, police have said he is listed in stable but critical condition.

Anyone with information related to this crash is asked to call Officer John Hoffner at 717-665-2481.