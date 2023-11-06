LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A person is in custody after a stabbing Monday that sent one man to the hospital, according to a news release.

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police were called to the 1000 block of White Oak Road in Penn Township for a reported stabbing, police say.

Police discovered a man who was stabbed multiple times after they arrived at the scene, and he was then transported by ambulance to the hospital for treatment. Police say that his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

There was a fight broke out between two men that led to the stabbing, police say, and the suspect was taken into custody at the scene. Police did not release a name of the suspect.

The release states that there is no threat to the public and the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (717)-733-0965.