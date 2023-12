EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster County said that one person was injured after a stabbing occurred on Sunday night.

According to Ephrata Police, the incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on North State Street in the borough. Officers said that a man was stabbed and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect has been taken into custody and police have said this was an isolated incident.