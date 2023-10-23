LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — One person has been injured after a shooting occurred in Lancaster during the early morning hours of Monday, Oct. 23.

According to the Lancaster City Bureau of Police, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of Rockland Street around 12:30 a.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they were able to identify a victim with an apparent gunshot wound to their arm. Police noted that the injuries the victim sustained did not appear to be life-threatening and they were transported to a hospital for treatment.

Police have said that although this is an active investigation, officials believe this was an isolated incident and there is no current threat to the public.