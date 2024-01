LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — One person was injured after a stabbing that took place on Wednesday, Jan. 17 in Lancaster.

According to police, at around 3:27 a.m., a victim entered the Lancaster City police station with a stab wound to the chest. Police then determined that the incident took place in the 200 block of North Duke Street.

Officers stated that the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say that the suspect had been located and that there is no danger to the public.