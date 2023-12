LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — One person was injured after an early morning shooting in Lancaster City on Monday, December 11.

According to the Lancaster City Bureau of Police, the shooting happened just before 5 a.m. in the 100 block of Pearl Street.

Officers located one victim, who was taken to a local hospital for their injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the police bureau at 717-735-3300.