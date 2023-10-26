LEACOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person is dead after an early morning crash involving a tour bus and a sedan in Leacock Township, Lancaster County on October 26.

Pennsylvania State Police Lancaster said they were notified of the crash at about 2:48 a.m. Police say the crash happened on North Hollander Rd, just north of Yost Rd in Leacock Township.

The driver of the sedan has been identified as Louis Marotto, 25, of Earl Township, and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

Marotto’s cause of death was determined to be multiple traumatic injuries.

Police said the driver of the sedan had been driving traveling north at a high rate of speed on North Hollander Road while the bus was traveling south. According to police, the driver of the sedan then swerved into the southbound lane of the road and collided with the bus.

The driver of the tour bus was not injured.

The Troop J Forensic Service Unit and Lancaster County Coroner’s Office were on the scene to assist with the investigation.